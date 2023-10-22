No. 4 FSU has 3 first-place votes in AP poll; Florida, Miami receiving votes

No. 4 Florida State has three first-place votes in The Associated Press top 25 poll, while Florida and Miami are unranked but receiving votes in both polls released Sunday.

The top six teams in the AP poll remain unchanged entering the final weekend in October and represent six of the nine remaining undefeated teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

They are No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference), No. 2 Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten Conference), No. 3 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten), the fourth-ranked Seminoles (7-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), No. 5 Washington (7-0, 4-0 Pacific 12 Conference) and No. 6 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12 Conference).

Florida State has its most first-place votes since Oct. 1 when the Seminoles received four. FSU will play its next two games on the road before hosting rival Miami on Nov. 11.

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman catches a pass while defended by Duke safety Jaylen Stinson during the second half Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.

No. 7 Texas (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) is the top one-loss team in both polls.

Oregon (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) is No. 8 and Alabama is No. 9 (7-1, 5-0 SEC) in the AP poll. The teams are swapped in the coaches poll.

Penn State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) dropped three spots in the AP poll and four spots in the coaches poll to round out the top 10.

Florida (5-2, 3-1 SEC) is the top vote-getter among unranked teams in both polls. The Gators, who will face top-ranked Georgia in Jacksonville next Saturday, received 34 votes in the AP poll and 52 votes in the coaches poll.

Miami (5-2, 1-2 ACC), meanwhile, has 27 votes in the coaches poll and 12 votes in the AP poll. The Hurricanes host Virginia next weekend. The Cavaliers upset previously undefeated North Carolina on Saturday.

