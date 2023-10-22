No. 4 FSU has 3 first-place votes in AP poll; Florida, Miami receiving votes

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

No. 4 Florida State has three first-place votes in The Associated Press top 25 poll, while Florida and Miami are unranked but receiving votes in both polls released Sunday.

The top six teams in the AP poll remain unchanged entering the final weekend in October and represent six of the nine remaining undefeated teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

They are No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference), No. 2 Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten Conference), No. 3 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten), the fourth-ranked Seminoles (7-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), No. 5 Washington (7-0, 4-0 Pacific 12 Conference) and No. 6 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12 Conference).

Florida State has its most first-place votes since Oct. 1 when the Seminoles received four. FSU will play its next two games on the road before hosting rival Miami on Nov. 11.

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman catches a pass while defended by Duke safety Jaylen...
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman catches a pass while defended by Duke safety Jaylen Stinson during the second half Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.

No. 7 Texas (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) is the top one-loss team in both polls.

Oregon (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) is No. 8 and Alabama is No. 9 (7-1, 5-0 SEC) in the AP poll. The teams are swapped in the coaches poll.

Penn State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) dropped three spots in the AP poll and four spots in the coaches poll to round out the top 10.

Florida (5-2, 3-1 SEC) is the top vote-getter among unranked teams in both polls. The Gators, who will face top-ranked Georgia in Jacksonville next Saturday, received 34 votes in the AP poll and 52 votes in the coaches poll.

Miami (5-2, 1-2 ACC), meanwhile, has 27 votes in the coaches poll and 12 votes in the AP poll. The Hurricanes host Virginia next weekend. The Cavaliers upset previously undefeated North Carolina on Saturday.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The students gave the car to Michelle Mendez Thursday, who said the gift will be life-changing.
Single mother with 6 kids gifted car refurbished by high school automotive tech students
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chase Claypool (83) signs autographs before an NFL football game...
Will Chase Claypool Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) stands on the field after NFL football...
Will Jeff Wilson Jr. Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Man taken to trauma center after shooting in Riviera Beach
Construction set to begin on long-awaited Fort Pierce development

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Diana Nyad, left, her expedition leader...
Diana Nyad marks anniversary of Cuba-Florida swim, freeing rehabilitated turtle
Hundreds walk to raise antisemitism awareness in Boca Raton
Body found in wooded area near Walmart
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win