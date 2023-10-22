Port St. Lucie officers rescue driver trapped in sinking car

Two Port St. Lucie officers rescued an 81-year-old driver trapped in a sinking vehicle, the agency said Sunday.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Southwest Oakner Street, west of Florida's Turnpike, after a Toyota Prius crashed into a pond, according to a Facebook post.

Officers Joseph Rathnam and Natalie Mastrangiola arrived on scene first and immediately jumped into the water.

The driver was trapped inside and the vehicle was beginning to fill with water.

The officers broke a window and with the assistance of a resident, safely rescued the driver and brought him to shore.

He was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

"We are grateful for the quick actions of our officers, resident, and St. Lucie County Fire District as they worked together to safely rescue the driver!," the agency posted on Facebook.

