Teen dies, 2 others hurt in Belle Glade shooting

One teenager died and two others were wounded in a shooting in Belle Glade late Saturday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

At 10:08 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in a residential area in the 1000 block of Southwest Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found three boys, ages 15, 15 and 16, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A short time after arrival, one of the 15-year-old boys died from his injuries. Marsy's Law has been invoked to protect the name of the victim.

Detectives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office gang unit were investigating the shooting.

No suspect or motive is known at this time.

