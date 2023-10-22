University of Florida rated No. 1 for affordability in U.S.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The University of Florida is the most affordable college in America with Florida State second and University of South Florida fourth,
a study by Research.com found.

The website analyzed more than 1,700 higher education institutions across the United States and its territories, looking at the average cost of their tuition and fees, room and board charges, and books and supplies. Only the top 88 schools were listed in the report withe the other Florida entry, the Uiversity of Miami, a private school, listed at 45th.

University of Florida at top of class for performance funding
The University of Florida in Gainesville topped the ranking as the most affordable college with the average total cost for one year of $20,045, making it the most affordable college in the country. Tuition is an average of $8,285, while average room and board charges are $10,950, and the cost of books and supplies at $810.

UF also ranks in 48th position in Research.com's overall ranking of the best colleges in America, and as the ninth best public college in the country.

Florida State University has the second most affordable high quality college education in the United States. Tuition comes in at around $7,493, with average room and board charges at $11,565 and books and supplies at $1,000. That all adds up to a total cost of $20,058 for the Tallahassee school.

University of South Florida in Tampa's total average cost for the year is just $18 more than New Mexico State University, at $20,078. Tuition is an average of $6,410, room and board charges are $12,568, while books and supplies are $1,100.

“Every year, students graduate with thousands of dollars of debt from their university education, so the cost of attending college – not just of tuition, but of accommodation, and books and supplies -- has never been a more important factor when considering where to study," Dr. Pawel Dabrowski PhD, a data scientist responsible for Research.com rankings, said: “Every year, students graduate with thousands of dollars of debt from their university education, so the cost of attending college – not just of tuition, but of accommodation, and books and supplies - has never been a more important factor when considering where to study.

“All of the colleges in the list are well liked by the students, as the mean Transfer Out ratio is equal only to 9%. Also, the mean graduation rate is equal to 86%, while 73% of candidates obtain a bachelor in four years, which are higher rates than the cross country mean.

He noted another key consideration is acceptance rate. UF has an acceptance rate of 30%, Florida State 47% and South Florida 49%.

“This data offers a fascinating insight into which colleges can offer a high-quality degree for an affordable cost," he said.

The University of Miami, with $57,194 tuition and fees average, has a 28% acceptance rate.

