3 Boca Raton rabbis headed to Israel with 100 bags of supplies

Three rabbis from Boca Raton are on their way to Israel on a mission to bring much-needed aid to the war zone as the conflict intensifies.

Two rabbis with the Boca Raton Synagogue, Efrem Goldberg and Josh Broide, along with Yaakov Gibber, who is a rabbi at Boca Jewish Center, departed Monday morning for Israel from Miami.

WPTV reporter Victor Jorges was at the Boca Raton Synagogue when the group left for the Miami International Airport.

The group said since the war broke out, it's been hard to stay put, and they wanted to do something.

The group is headed to Israel where they will hand-deliver nearly 100 duffel bags full of supplies.

"These last two weeks our hearts have been broken, and it's challenging to be 6,000 miles away," Goldberg said.

"You got kids, you got a family and you relocated, you don't necessarily have toiletries, major supplies, necessities, things that you need," Goldberg said. "Soldiers who packed their bag and ran in when this war broke out … they have of course the army provided what they need, but we can give a little more love from home over more comfort."

They said getting those supplies there is the priority, but Goldberg also said he can't wait to hug his loved ones stuck in the warzone.

"The millions of Jews in Israel are all our family," he said. "The millions of good people, Jews and not Jews, in Israel are all part of our greater family of moral human caring genuine people.

The rabbi said they'll be there until Thursday, and they plan to maximize their time by reaching as many people as possible. They plan to be back in South Florida by the end of the week.

