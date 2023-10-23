Boca Raton synagogues organize donations to Israeli soldiers, families

Volunteers in Boca Raton packed more than 60 dudle bags in synagogues on Sunday afternoon to send to Israel.

Officials said more than 4,600 people were killed in Gaza and Israel since the conflict began on Oct. 7. The war between Israel and Hamas, which the United States designated a terrorist organization, enters its third week on Sunday.

On Monday, two rabbis plan to hand deliver to Israeli troops and their families the items collected by the community. They are Efrem Goldberg, senior rabbi of the Boca Raton Synagogue, and Josh Broide, founding director of the Center for Jewish Engagement, a division of Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County and the outreach rabbi at Boca Raton Synagogue.

Rabbi Josh Broide plans to fly with the bags to Israel on Monday.

Broide said the effort was created from people who wanted to help Israel.

"People need a hug," Brodie said. "They want to feel supported. We have members of our own community that are studying in Israel right now. We have members of our own community, who are on the frontlines in the Israeli Defense Force."

Sylvia Broide, who was one of the volunteers at Boca Raton Synagogue, said she has family living in Israel and work within the Israeli military. She said it's been "worrisome" during the current war and they wanted to help.

Sylvia Broide (left), one of the volunteers at Boca Raton Synagogue, said she wants to do her part to help the Israeli troops.

"We're sitting here in America worrying about what's going on in Israel," Brodie said. "And we just need to help. We need to do our part. We just need to do our share.

The supplies include energy bars, first aid kits, duct tape, tablets, watches and other medical supplies.

Yaakov Gibber, who is a rabbi at Boca Jewish Center, said he wanted to help Israel because he felt connected to the country through his faith along with knowing people inside the country. He said these efforts help give him hope during the war.

"There's a burning desire to participate and help in any way that we can," Gibber said. "...This has given me so much hope and so much optimism and so much positivity."

