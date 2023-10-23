Murder on the Orient Express comes to Maltz Jupiter Theatre

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s a whodunit mystery! Agatha Christie’s classic, "Murder on the Orient Express," is coming to the Maltz Jupiter Theatre on Oct. 29.

Rotating train is part of the Murder on the Orient Express

The train is full of larger-than-life suspects, each with a motive and an alibi.

The sets are stunning, you see the dining car as the train rotates and then suddenly you are looking at the living quarters of the first class cabins.

The classic 1934 murder mystery was adapted for the stage by Ken Lugwig and stars Andrew Sellen as detective Hercule Poirot.

"People really, really get into it and they appreciate the effort, the quality that the Maltz Jupiter [Theatre] already presents and I just think that makes all the difference for actors when we come down here, we know we're going to have a terrific experience we're respected we're loved, and we get to play, which is what we're, we're here to do," said New York-based actor Sellen.

Murder on the Orient Express will captivate audiences

Murder on the Orient Express will captivate audiences

Tickets start at $55 plus tax and fee and the show will run until Nov. 12.

