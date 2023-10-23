Study: Atlantic hurricanes getting stronger, faster

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A study says Atlantic hurricanes are now more than twice as likely as before to rapidly intensify from wimpy minor hurricanes to powerful and catastrophic in just 24 hours.

The new study says it's because of warmer ocean water that acts as fuel.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The study says in the last 20 years 8.1% of the time storms powered from a Category 1 minor storm to a major hurricane in just 24 hours. That happened only 3.2% of the time from 1971 to 1990.

Scientists and emergency managers worry about storms that rapidly intensify because they give people less time to react. It's also harder for officials to prepare.

The full study can be found in the journal "Scientific Reports."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The students gave the car to Michelle Mendez Thursday, who said the gift will be life-changing.
Single mother with 6 kids gifted car refurbished by high school automotive tech students
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chase Claypool (83) signs autographs before an NFL football game...
Will Chase Claypool Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs the ball ahead of Carolina Panthers safety...
Will Raheem Mostert Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles in Week 7?
NFL football fans participate in the Super Bowl Experience, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Phoenix....
Best Bets, Odds for the Eagles vs. Dolphins Sunday Night Football Game – Week 7

Latest News

Planning a trip? Fly to and from PBI
Get Savvy in :60 with the Palm Beach International Airport
Murder on the Orient Express comes to Maltz Jupiter Theatre
Judge denies request to let Jupiter father out of jail until sentencing
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) escapes the tackle from Miami Dolphins...
Eagles, Hurts handle Dolphins on ‘Sunday Night Football’