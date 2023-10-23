Tyreek Hill scores just before halftime on 'Sunday Night Football'

Tyreek Hill found the end zone just before halftime as the Miami Dolphins trail the Philadelphia Eagles 17-10 on "Sunday Night Football."

After a pair of field goals by Philadelphia's Jake Elliott and Miami's Jason Sanders in the first quarter, the Eagles controlled most of the second quarter by scoring twice – first on a 19-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert and later on Hurts' 1-yard run.

Just when it seemed Miami would head into halftime down by two scores, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with Hill on a 27-yard touchdown to cut the deficit.

Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle left the game with an apparent back injury and is questionable to return.

Scripps Only Content 2023