Tyreek Hill scores just before halftime on 'Sunday Night Football'

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball under pressure from...
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Tyreek Hill found the end zone just before halftime as the Miami Dolphins trail the Philadelphia Eagles 17-10 on "Sunday Night Football."

After a pair of field goals by Philadelphia's Jake Elliott and Miami's Jason Sanders in the first quarter, the Eagles controlled most of the second quarter by scoring twice – first on a 19-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert and later on Hurts' 1-yard run.

Just when it seemed Miami would head into halftime down by two scores, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with Hill on a 27-yard touchdown to cut the deficit.

Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle left the game with an apparent back injury and is questionable to return.

