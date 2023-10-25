BSO deputies seeking to identify man who punched elderly shopper at Walmart

Broward County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who was caught on surveillance punching a man.
By Aja Dorsainvil
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Broward County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who was caught on surveillance in an unprovoked attack on an elderly man two weeks ago.

The attack happened on Oct. 11 just before 10 a.m. at the Walmart located at 3001 N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

Surveillance video showed an elderly man leaving the store with a shopping bag in his hand. As he walks past the sliding doors, a man appears and punches the victim in the face before walking away and heading north towards Oakland Park Boulevard on foot.

Detectives said the attacker did not steal anything from the victim, the victim does not know the attacker and did not have words with him prior to the incident.

The elderly man sustained minor injuries.

The attacker is described as a tall, thin man, who was wearing a navy sweater, with grey lettering on the front, black pants and flip flop, detectives said.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man is asked to contact BSO Violent Crimes Unit detective Jennifer Petrofsky at 954-321-4238. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Orange juice brands no longer making juice from 100% Florida-grown oranges
Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) grabs Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle...
Will Jaylen Waddle Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Agencies rescue 2 divers 3-4 miles off Jupiter Inlet
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during a post game news conference following an...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs the ball ahead of Carolina Panthers safety...
Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Latest News

Former Stuart landfill site could become new economic driver
New Father First website aims to support, provide resources for dads in Florida
The Palm Beach Zoo has a new member to the squirrel monkey family.
Palm Beach Zoo has new member to squirrel monkey family
There’s a new resident at the Palm Beach Zoo, but it will take a good eye to spot him.
New baby squirrel monkey at Palm Beach Zoo
If you want to find juice made from 100% Florida-grown oranges, you won’t find it any more...
The decline of Florida orange juice