BSO deputies seeking to identify man who punched elderly shopper at Walmart

Broward County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who was caught on surveillance in an unprovoked attack on an elderly man two weeks ago.

The attack happened on Oct. 11 just before 10 a.m. at the Walmart located at 3001 N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

Surveillance video showed an elderly man leaving the store with a shopping bag in his hand. As he walks past the sliding doors, a man appears and punches the victim in the face before walking away and heading north towards Oakland Park Boulevard on foot.

Detectives said the attacker did not steal anything from the victim, the victim does not know the attacker and did not have words with him prior to the incident.

The elderly man sustained minor injuries.

The attacker is described as a tall, thin man, who was wearing a navy sweater, with grey lettering on the front, black pants and flip flop, detectives said.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man is asked to contact BSO Violent Crimes Unit detective Jennifer Petrofsky at 954-321-4238. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

