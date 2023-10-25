Construction worker injured when crane topples into water

A construction worker was seriously injured Wednesday morning when he tried to jump off a crane as it toppled into the Intracoastal Waterway.

The incident occurred behind a home along the 500 block of Banyan Road in Gulf Stream.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue, which services the town of Gulf Stream, said the man was taken to Delray Medical Center as a trauma patient.

A construction worker on a stretcher is placed into the back of an ambulance after a crane on a barge toppled into the Intracoastal Waterway in Gulf Stream.

The crane had been on a barge in the water.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate what led to the accident.

