Delray Beach police determine initial ‘suspicious death’ of man was suicide

Delray Beach police said a man died by suicide after initially calling it a “suspicious death” in the Delray Oaks Natural Area on Wednesday afternoon.

The body was found near South Congress Avenue and Southwest 29th Street, according to a post on X.com

The body was found around 4:45 p.m., according to spokesman Ted White.

Hours later White said based on evicence at the scheme it was a self-inflicted death.

On May 26, the body of a youth basketball coach was recovered from the same natural area. The Palm Beach County medical examiner determined he died by suicide.

