Deputies: Woman found dead inside vehicle at Tri-Rail station was killed

By Scott Sutton
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT
A woman who was found dead inside a vehicle in Lake Worth Beach this past weekend has turned into a homicide investigation, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said that at 10 a.m. Sunday they began looking into the case of a missing woman, whose identity was being withheld by deputies, citing Marsy's Law.

During the course of the investigation, detectives said they suspected foul play and contacted the agency's homicide unit to assist in the case.

That then led detectives to the Lake Worth Tri-Rail station at 7 p.m. where a parked vehicle was located with the dead woman inside.

Detectives announced Wednesday they are investigating the woman's death as a homicide.

The sheriff's office asked anyone with information on the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

No other details were immediately available.

