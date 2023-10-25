Did signs at Harbourside Place offer enough warning?

The community continues to mourn a Jupiter father who died Sunday after an electrocution at the Harbourside Place fountain in Jupiter.

Three children are also recovering from the tragic incident.

There are so many unanswered questions about what happened at Harbourside on Sunday: how someone could have been electrocuted in a fountain and, ultimately, who could be held responsible?

Crime scene tape surrounded the Harbourside splash pad and fountain area after a parent's worst nightmare.

Emergency responders said witnesses reported a child in the fountain in distress.

Five people were taken to the hospital, including three children, and the man, Nate Davenport, died after an electric shock.

As for the fountain, the town of Jupiter said its building department only performs inspections when permits are pulled for construction or modification.

While the investigation is underway, WFLX spoke with personal injury lawyer Spencer Kuvin on Wednesday. He does not represent anyone involved in this incident.

Kuvin said that while the fountain did have "No Climbing" and "No Swimming" signs, that may not be enough.

"Regardless of signs, this was an attractive nuisance to little children," said Kuvin, the chief legal officer at GOLDLAW. "And the law doesn't hold a small child responsible to read, comprehend, understand what these signs are saying."

WFLX contacted Harbourside Place about the signs. A spokeswoman provided the following statement:

"We are heartbroken over this tragic and unexpected loss and continue to mourn with the rest of the Jupiter community. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this challenging time."

