2 dead in double shooting on Canal Street in Belle Glade

By Peter Burke
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT
Two men were killed in a shooting Wednesday night in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The double fatal shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. at a home located at 27 Canal St.

The victims were identified as Eddie C. Willingham and Allah Lawrence.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said no suspect or motive for the shooting was immediately known.

It's the third fatal shooting incident in the city since Oct. 15.

