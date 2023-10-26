Brightline begins bid process for new Treasure Coast station

High-speed passenger rail service hopes to open new station by 2028
By Peter Burke
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT
Brightline has formally launched a request for proposals for a new station on the Treasure Coast, the high-speed passenger rail service announced Thursday.

Proposals may come from private or public landowners who control property along the Brightline corridor in St. Lucie or Martin counties and meet the qualifications.

"We're excited to begin the process of identifying a station location in the Treasure Coast and have seen tremendous support from the local community," Brightline Chief Executive Officer Michael Reininger said in a news release. "Expanding Brightline into the Treasure Coast region will make Brightline one of the most accessible forms of transportation in Florida, giving access to nearly half of the state's residents."

Among the requirements for a Treasure Coast Brightline station, according to the request for proposals, is a property no less than 2 acres with the ability to accommodate 200 parking spaces. It must be "directly adjacent to and contiguous with the Florida East Coast Railway" tracks and allow for easy access in and out of the site.

Brightline is asking the owners of these prospective properties to describe how the site "supports access to the proximate population centers" and "any special considerations that should be given to additional development potential."

Any prospective site must be located outside of the excluded property area, which is in Stuart near the St. Lucie River railroad bridge. The excluded property boundary stretches from South Colorado Avenue to the south to Alice Street to the north.

Brightline currently has five stations in South Florida – Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach. Its newest station in Orlando opened last month.

When it comes to the financial terms of a new Treasure Coast station, Brightline is looking for a partner willing to share the cost.

"In consideration of site selection, Brightline is interested in understanding what financial parameters and/or assistance will be available relative to a potential site," the request for proposals stated. "For example, in the most recent expansion stations developed in Aventura and Boca Raton, the real estate required for the site was provided with minimal cost to Brightline."

Brightline said it hopes to open a Treasure Coast station by early 2028.

The deadline for receipt of proposals is Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. After receiving bids, Brightline will begin evaluations with the goal of entering negotiations with the property owners in early 2024.

