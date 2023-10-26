Florida shipping weapons, ammunition, body armor to Israel

By Forrest Saunders
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Officials with the Florida governor’s office said Thursday the state has been flying weapons, ammo and body armor to Israel in the last two weeks. The cargo runs are a part of Florida’s ongoing state effort to aid Israel and Floridians abroad with chartered flights.

The state's Division of Emergency Management is coordinating the aid, using contracted planes which, to date, have brought home around 700 stranded Americans and sent back at least 85 pallets of supplies.

Florida sent two cargo flights to Israel last week. In a news release, state authorities detailed the medical equipment, toys and hygiene products on board. The Associated Press first reported Thursday that the planes also moved drones, body armor and helmets to help Israel in its ongoing war against Hamas militants.

According to the governor's office, Florida was said to have moved weapons and ammo in what sounded to be a third, separate transport. In a statement, press secretary Jeremy Redfern said Florida was essentially playing courier to clear red tape.

"The Consul General of Israel contacted the governor's office for assistance in transporting body armor and helmets," Redfern said. "Since we were already sending supplies to Israel, Florida was able to include the body armor and helmets on our cargo flights."

"The weapons and ammunition, which were not purchased by the state, were transported separately," Redfern continued. "Again, the governor’s office was contacted by the Consul General's office for assistance to clear federal bureaucratic hurdles associated with getting those items to Israel."

Florida's governor has touted his Israel efforts on the 2024 presidential trail for days. His campaign also leaned into the news of the weapons transport, sending an alert and news story about it to media outlets.

While Florida officials said they've operated within the law, weapons-control watchdogs warn arms transports typically need federal approval to happen.

When asked about the flights, White House officials offered a brief comment touting President Joe Biden's work to expedite assistance to Israel, "particularly munitions to replenish Israel's Iron Dome."

"For details on what exactly Governor DeSantis has said he is sending to Israel, I'd refer you to him," said the official, speaking on background. "We expect that any items, including weapons, exported are done so in compliance with our laws and regulations."

Florida Democrats, meanwhile, have been critical of the state flights since they started a week after the Hamas attack. Florida's House Minority Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, felt the state needed to stay in its lane.

"These are absolutely federal issues, and we should be staying out of it," Driskell told us last week. "There are enough problems here at home."

The criticism continued Thursday, with the state party chair saying in a statement that the governor should respect the chain of command and that "President Biden is the Commander-in-Chief of our military — not Ron DeSantis."

"The Florida Democratic Party unequivocally supports Israel's right to self-defense, and American military support for those efforts must come from the U.S. Government — not a handshake deal between a wannabe president and undefined 'private parties,'" said Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried. "Instead of meddling with military operations to score political points for his failing presidential campaign, Ron needs to stand down and let President Biden do his job."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Orange juice brands no longer making juice from 100% Florida-grown oranges
Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) grabs Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle...
Will Jaylen Waddle Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Agencies rescue 2 divers 3-4 miles off Jupiter Inlet
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during a post game news conference following an...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs the ball ahead of Carolina Panthers safety...
Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Latest News

New Father First website aims to support, provide resources for dads in Florida
The Palm Beach Zoo has a new member to the squirrel monkey family.
Palm Beach Zoo has new member to squirrel monkey family
There’s a new resident at the Palm Beach Zoo, but it will take a good eye to spot him.
New baby squirrel monkey at Palm Beach Zoo
If you want to find juice made from 100% Florida-grown oranges, you won’t find it any more...
The decline of Florida orange juice
Dozens of kids celebrated Read for the Record Day at Gaines Park in West Palm Beach.
Read for the Record Day