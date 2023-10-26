Florida woman arrested on DUI charge after traveling 120 mph

By Carolina Borges
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
A suspected drunk driver’s attempt to evade a speeding ticket resulted in a high-speed chase, violent confrontation and ultimately, a one-way trip to jail.

The incident began when a Florida Highway Patrol trooper clocked a Mercedes speeding at 120 mph in a 55 mph zone while crossing the Gandy Bridge in St. Petersburg. The trooper then initiated a traffic stop.

Upon approaching the driver, Brittany Bianchi, 31, the trooper detected a strong odor of alcohol and noted slurred speech. The situation escalated when the trooper attempted to arrest her for DUI.

Bianchi objected, insisting she had "zero reasons to perform any sobriety" and argued against being arrested for speeding.

"You're not arresting me for speeding. If you're arresting me for speeding, that's unlawful. You need to write me a ticket," Bianchi said while being recorded on the trooper's dash camera.

Things took a physical turn when Bianchi resisted arrest, allegedly digging her fingernails into the trooper's hands, causing him to bleed. She continued to be uncooperative even after being placed in the patrol car, demanding a female officer to secure her seat belt.

"I do not feel safe taking off in this car. I need a female officer to put a seat belt over my body before we leave," Bianchi said in the back of the trooper's car.

According to FHP officials, this isn't the first time Bianchi has faced DUI charges. Records indicate two prior convictions within the last decade.

The charges stemming from this incident include resisting an officer with violence, battery on law enforcement, possession of marijuana, speeding and driving without insurance.

