Longtime friend of Harbourside Place victim shares memories

‘He was one of the most caring, fun-loving, upbeat people that I’ve ever met in my life and I am going to miss him,’ Scott Gorman says of Nate Davenport
A source close to the family is confirming the victim in the Harbourside Place electrocution incident on Sunday was a man named Nate Davenport.
By Joel Lopez
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT
"We attended Jupiter High School together, played football, then went to Florida State," Scott Gorman said.

Gorman said he met Davenport when they were in middle school. He is the one pictured in the graduation photo with glasses.

Now in his 40s, Gorman and Davenport became fathers living in the Jupiter area. "Over the years when our kids were taking swim lessons, it was actually at Nate's house in their pool," Gorman said.

Scott Davenport
Scott Davenport

He said Davenport was a veteran who flew planes for the U.S. Navy.

"He was one of the most caring, fun-loving, upbeat people that I've ever met in my life and I am going to miss him," Gorman said.

He posted images and information on Davenport on Facebook.

His longtime friend was the man who died Sunday after he was electrocuted trying to save his child from the fountains at Harbourside Place.

"They were in distress and I know he would do anything and everything in his power to make it stop, and unfortunately it cost him his life," Gorman said.

He said Davenport leaves behind four children, as well as his wife.

"If she ever needs anything, we'll all be there for her," Gorman said.

'No Climbing' signs at the fountain at Harbourside Place in Jupiter on Oct. 22, 2023.jpg
'No Climbing' signs at the fountain at Harbourside Place in Jupiter on Oct. 22, 2023.jpg

Gorman said his own children have played at the splash pads at Harbourside Place.

"Quite honestly, I think those fountains should be drained. It's quite the enticement to have a fountain right next to the splash pad and then say not to go in it," Gorman said. "If something wasn't properly inspected or whatever, if there's an issue, then somebody needs to be held accountable for it."

The investigation is ongoing but he said a service will be held for Davenport at Christ Fellowship Church.

"If you had some words for your friend Nate, what would you say to him?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked.

"We've always loved you," Gorman said. "We always will love you."

