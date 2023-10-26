Operation Green Light returns to St. Lucie County to resolve traffic tickets

By Allen Cone
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Operation Green Light, the way to handle traffic tickets and save money, has returned to the St. Lucie St. Lucie Clerk & Comptroller’s Office.

From Thursday through Nov. 3, offenders have an opportunity to resolve traffic citations and save on collection surcharges.

For as little as $160, most customers can set up a manageable payment plan and have their license reinstated.

That includes outstanding criminal court fees in signing up for a payment plan at stlucieclerk.gov/paymentplan. [stlucieclerk.gov]

These are the ways to handle ticket issues:

The office locations are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Also Zoom appointments are available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. You can book online or by calling 772-462-6900. You will need to have your driver's license number, date of birth and case number(s) to reserve a spot.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Orange juice brands no longer making juice from 100% Florida-grown oranges
Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) grabs Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle...
Will Jaylen Waddle Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Agencies rescue 2 divers 3-4 miles off Jupiter Inlet
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during a post game news conference following an...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs the ball ahead of Carolina Panthers safety...
Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Latest News

Former Stuart landfill site could become new economic driver
New Father First website aims to support, provide resources for dads in Florida
The Palm Beach Zoo has a new member to the squirrel monkey family.
Palm Beach Zoo has new member to squirrel monkey family
There’s a new resident at the Palm Beach Zoo, but it will take a good eye to spot him.
New baby squirrel monkey at Palm Beach Zoo
If you want to find juice made from 100% Florida-grown oranges, you won’t find it any more...
The decline of Florida orange juice