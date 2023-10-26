Operation Green Light returns to St. Lucie County to resolve traffic tickets
Operation Green Light, the way to handle traffic tickets and save money, has returned to the St. Lucie St. Lucie Clerk & Comptroller’s Office.
From Thursday through Nov. 3, offenders have an opportunity to resolve traffic citations and save on collection surcharges.
For as little as $160, most customers can set up a manageable payment plan and have their license reinstated.
That includes outstanding criminal court fees in signing up for a payment plan at stlucieclerk.gov/paymentplan. [stlucieclerk.gov]
These are the ways to handle ticket issues:
- Visit stlucieclerk.gov/payments [ncourt.com]
- Go to offices in Fort Pierce at 201 S. Indian River Drive or Port St. Lucie at 250 NW Country Club Drive.
- Call 866-253-7528.
The office locations are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Also Zoom appointments are available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. You can book online or by calling 772-462-6900. You will need to have your driver's license number, date of birth and case number(s) to reserve a spot.
