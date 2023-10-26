Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control waives adoption fees Saturday
Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees Saturday at Adopt Your Boo.
The event is Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control located at 7100 Belvedere Rd. in West Palm Beach. Anyone planning to attend the event is encouraged to pre-adopt or foster an animal. To browse the online gallery of pets available for adoption or fostering, click here.
Adopt Your Boo is a family-friendly event with free ice cream from noon to 1 p.m., face painting, over $500 of raffle prizes, kids Halloween favors and an appearance by the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue truck.
The first five adopters will receive a gift basket with pet goodies and a free training session.
Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control adoptable pets will be wearing Halloween costumes and participating in a costume contest.
Raffle prizes include, in home private yoga session for six, one month free karate membership and Target gift cards.
Scripps Only Content 2023