Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control waives adoption fees Saturday

By Aja Dorsainvil
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT
Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees Saturday at Adopt Your Boo.

The event is Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control located at 7100 Belvedere Rd. in West Palm Beach. Anyone planning to attend the event is encouraged to pre-adopt or foster an animal. To browse the online gallery of pets available for adoption or fostering, click here.

Adopt Your Boo is a family-friendly event with free ice cream from noon to 1 p.m., face painting, over $500 of raffle prizes, kids Halloween favors and an appearance by the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue truck.

The first five adopters will receive a gift basket with pet goodies and a free training session.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control adoptable pets will be wearing Halloween costumes and participating in a costume contest.

Raffle prizes include, in home private yoga session for six, one month free karate membership and Target gift cards.

