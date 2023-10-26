Street painting festival returning to downtown Lake Worth Beach next year

The Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival is returning for its 30th year in February and will feature over 600 artists.

Street painting artist Hector Diaz completed a custom piece of chalk art Thursday morning to kick off the festival. This piece of art will be a central part of the theme for next year's festival.

Artists will use the pavement as canvas to transform downtown Lake Worth Beach into a temporary outdoor museum of original art and masterpiece reproductions.

Scripps Only Content 2023