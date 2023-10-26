Street painting festival returning to downtown Lake Worth Beach next year
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT
The Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival is returning for its 30th year in February and will feature over 600 artists.
Street painting artist Hector Diaz completed a custom piece of chalk art Thursday morning to kick off the festival. This piece of art will be a central part of the theme for next year's festival.
Artists will use the pavement as canvas to transform downtown Lake Worth Beach into a temporary outdoor museum of original art and masterpiece reproductions.
