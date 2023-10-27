Book fair in West Palm Beach focuses on early literacy, access to books

Dozens of kids celebrated Read for the Record Day at Gaines Park in West Palm Beach.
By Chris Gilmore
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The day is all about bringing awareness to early literacy and providing kids with access to high quality books. The Grow Lit Project held a free book fair for students to help get them excited about reading.

The Grow Lit Project is a non-profit with the aim of improving literacy in students from marginalized communities. The Grow Lit Project partnered with Scholastic Corporation and local businesses, like Rohi’s Readery, to get hundreds of culturally relevant books for the kids.

Each student went home with an armful of books free of charge.

“Reading has always been a hobby for me, it helped me escape," Grow Lit Project Founder Leroy Kelson said. "I grew up in some of these same disadvantaged communities and it really helped me escape and cultivate a pathway that I’m currently on now, so I definitely see myself in these children at these book drives.”

The Grow Lit Project is hosting its Annual Literacy Gala on Sunday at Lake Pavilion to raise funds for the organization and to help ongoing efforts to provide books for children.

Tickets are still available here.

