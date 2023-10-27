FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 27, 2023

High pressure to the north will continue to dominate right on through the weekend. As a result, the winds do stay active right through Sunday.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - High pressure to the north will continue to dominate right on through the weekend. As a result, the winds do stay active right through Sunday with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph.

Otherwise, we’re partly to mostly sunny with daytime high temperatures in the low and mid 80s.

By Sunday, a little tropical moisture moves in from the south, so we may have a shower here and there.

Next week, we’ll have a better chance of picking up some showers as tropical moisture moves in from the south and a cool front moves in from the north.

It won’t be a washout as we approach Halloween, but we’ll have some showers around from time to time.

And the winds increase again as we head toward the end of the week as the front settles in. It won’t cool us off, but it could bring some drier air into the Treasure Coast.

In the tropics, we’re watching two zones. One south of Cuba, and what was left over from former Hurricane Tammy.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orange juice brands no longer making juice from 100% Florida-grown oranges
Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) grabs Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle...
Will Jaylen Waddle Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Agencies rescue 2 divers 3-4 miles off Jupiter Inlet
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during a post game news conference following an...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs the ball ahead of Carolina Panthers safety...
Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Latest News

High pressure to the north will continue to dominate right on through the weekend. As a result,...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 27, 2023
Brisk east wind at 25 mph and gusting at 30 mph from the Treasure Coast to the Palm Beaches on...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 26, 2023
Brisk east wind at 25 mph and gusting at 30 mph from the Treasure Coast to the Palm Beaches on...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 26, 2023
Brisk east wind at 25 miles per hour and gusting to 30 miles per hour from the Treasure Coast...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 25, 2023