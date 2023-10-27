FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 27, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - High pressure to the north will continue to dominate right on through the weekend. As a result, the winds do stay active right through Sunday with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph.

Otherwise, we’re partly to mostly sunny with daytime high temperatures in the low and mid 80s.

By Sunday, a little tropical moisture moves in from the south, so we may have a shower here and there.

Next week, we’ll have a better chance of picking up some showers as tropical moisture moves in from the south and a cool front moves in from the north.

It won’t be a washout as we approach Halloween, but we’ll have some showers around from time to time.

And the winds increase again as we head toward the end of the week as the front settles in. It won’t cool us off, but it could bring some drier air into the Treasure Coast.

In the tropics, we’re watching two zones. One south of Cuba, and what was left over from former Hurricane Tammy.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.