New Father First website aims to support, provide resources for dads in Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Florida has launched a first-of-its-kind website for dads, the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

The Father First website is part of a statewide community network and Florida's fatherhood initiative.

The website information and resources on educational programs, mentorship programs and one-on-one support to encourage responsible and involved fatherhood in Florida, DeSantis said in a news release.

"As a father of three, I am proud of our state for supporting measures that highlight the importance of fatherhood and the nuclear family," DeSantis said in the news release. "With a fatherhood crisis in our nation, Florida's Father Firstinitiative will support families and ensure that more children in our state have a father figure present in their lives. It is imperative that fathers understand the important role they play in their children's lives."

DeSantis also announced grant opportunities for community-based nonprofits that work to address the needs of fathers, provide education programs to fathers and provide mentorship programs for at-risk male students.

New rounds of grant applications are expected to open in the fall, according to the news release.

More information about Father First, click here.

For more information on fatherhood grants, click here.

