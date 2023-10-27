Palm Beach Zoo has new member to squirrel monkey family

‘People when they come here, what they love about them is they’re always moving, always in motion,’ Sam Meinke says
There’s a new resident at the Palm Beach Zoo, but it will take a good eye to spot him.
By Jennifer Correa
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - There’s a new resident at the Palm Beach Zoo, but it will take a good eye to spot him.

“You may have noticed we have an extra squirrel monkey,” said Sam Meinke, who’s with the zoo’s primate team.

That’s right. 12-year-old Luna gave birth just a few short weeks ago to a healthy baby boy. It’s the first squirrel monkey born at the zoo in 12 years.

The baby might be small in size, but already has a big personality.

“The baby is super active for its age. So normally, they’re supposed to be clinging onto mom like a backpack. But this baby is already trying to grab onto different trees. For the first few months, baby will stay glued to mom’s back. But this little guy is already trying to explore,” Meinke said.

“How long does it take for baby squirrel to get off of mama’s back?” WFLX First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa asked Meinke.

“Usually only a couple months. So after that, they get antsy and they start running around,” Meinke answered.

As any mother knows, it takes a village. And just like us humans, mama doesn’t have to do it alone.

All of the monkeys actually participate in helping care for the young,” Meinke said.

If you’ve been to the zoo you know just how popular this habitat is, even more so now with the new addition.

“People when they come here, what they love about them is they’re always moving, always in motion. So it’s a very dynamic habitat,” Meinke said.

The little baby not only melting hearts of visitors, but the zookeepers are falling in love with him, too.

“This baby is stealing my heart as well. How could it not?” Meinke said.

The question on everyone’s mind is does this little guy have a name? The Palm Beach Zoo said it needs your help deciding. It’s going to post a poll on the zoo’s website to let people pick a name.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orange juice brands no longer making juice from 100% Florida-grown oranges
Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) grabs Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle...
Will Jaylen Waddle Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Agencies rescue 2 divers 3-4 miles off Jupiter Inlet
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during a post game news conference following an...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs the ball ahead of Carolina Panthers safety...
Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Latest News

Assistant principal's 'little things' make big difference for football team
Former Stuart landfill site could become new economic driver
New Father First website aims to support, provide resources for dads in Florida
There’s a new resident at the Palm Beach Zoo, but it will take a good eye to spot him.
New baby squirrel monkey at Palm Beach Zoo