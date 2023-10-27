Richard Moll, who played 'Bull' in original 'Night Court,' dies at 80

Democratic presidential hopeful Jerry Brown, right, shares the stage with his friends from the...
Democratic presidential hopeful Jerry Brown, right, shares the stage with his friends from the entertainment world, left to right, Tippi Hedren, Richard Moll, and Carroll O?Connor in Santa Monica, California, Saturday, April 11, 1992. Brown attended a National Satellite Campaign rally at Santa Monica airport as part of his California campaign kick-off. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Richard Moll, a character actor who found lasting fame as an eccentric but gentle giant bailiff on the original "Night Court" sitcom, has died. He was 80.

Moll died Thursday at his home in Big Bear Lake, California, according to Jeff Sanderson, a family spokesperson.

Moll played "Bull" Shannon on NBC's "Night Court" from 1984-1992 alongside stars Harry Anderson and John Larroquette. His character formed a close friendship with the court’s other bailiff, Roz Russell, played by Marsha Warfield. Bull was known for his shaved head, catchphrase, "Ohh-kay," and a dim but sweet worldview.

After "Night Court" ended, Moll contributed his trademark gravelly voice to various video games and comic book projects like "Batman: The Animated Series" as Harvey Dent and appeared in horror films like "Ghost Shark" (2013) and "Slay Belles" (2018).

Suzanne Somers, 'Three's Company' actress, dies at 76
Suzanne Somers, 'Three's Company' actress, dies at 76

He voiced Scorpion in the 1990s' "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" and had small parts in 1994's "The Flintstones," the Arnold Schwarzenegger comedy "Jingle All the Way" and "Scary Movie 2."

He appeared in the 1999 satire "But I'm a Cheerleader" with Natasha Lyonne and starred in "Thomas Kinkade's Christmas Cottage" opposite Peter O'Toole, Marcia Gay Harden and Ed Asner.

The towering actor — he was 6 feet 8 inches tall — did not join the reboot of "Night Court" starring Larroquette. The original "Night Court" finale ended with his character being abducted by aliens who needed someone tall to reach the things on their highest shelves.

Raised in Pasadena, California, Moll was a history and psychology major at the University of California at Berkeley and graduated in 1964. He became a deputy probation officer in Alameda County and then worked as the "head of stock in ladies' hosiery" at a San Francisco store.

The idea to pursue acting as a career came when Moll asked himself, "'What do you want to do? Not, 'What should you do?' or 'What are you supposed to do?' And that's when I started to study acting," he told People magazine in 2003.

In 1968, he moved to Hollywood, but what followed was a decade filled with stops and starts.

"It took me 10 years to find my way to the bathroom," he told People.

Moll is survived by his children, Chloe and Mason Moll; ex-wife, Susan Moll; and stepchildren Cassandra Card and Morgan Ostling.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Orange juice brands no longer making juice from 100% Florida-grown oranges
Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) grabs Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle...
Will Jaylen Waddle Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Agencies rescue 2 divers 3-4 miles off Jupiter Inlet
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during a post game news conference following an...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs the ball ahead of Carolina Panthers safety...
Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Latest News

DeSantis targets China in 2024 foreign policy agenda
Some homeowners going bare on insurance coverage due to high premiums
Assistant principal's 'little things' make big difference for football team
Former Stuart landfill site could become new economic driver