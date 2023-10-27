St. Lucie County network issues impact communications at offices, libraries

By Peter Burke
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
St. Lucie County facilities were experiencing network issues Friday morning impacting communications countywide.

The county announced on social media that telephone lines, email, websites and other services were impacted at county offices, libraries and attractions.

Erick Gill, a spokesman for the county, said facilities remain open for business with limited services.

However, the county tax collector's office will be closed until further notice, spokeswoman Juliana Walker said.

The 911 dispatch center was not impacted by the network issues.

County officials were working to resolve the issue.

