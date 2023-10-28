Jalen Ramsey activated from IR ahead of game against Patriots

The Miami Dolphins activated All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey from injured reserve Saturday, clearing the way for him to make his season debut Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Ramsey has missed the first seven games of the season after undergoing surgery in July to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He suffered the injury on the second day of Dolphins training camp.

Early reports estimated that Ramsey would be sidelined until at least December, but he had been far ahead of timeline estimates during his rehab.

He is officially listed on Miami's injury report as questionable and has been a limited practice participant over the past two weeks, though the Dolphins started increasing his practice reps this past Wednesday. His teammates have spoken about how he's impressed them in practice.

"He had a really good week," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said Wednesday. "Very impressive how he runs with our fast guys, how he transitions in and out of breaks with them. Some of them it was almost mirrored while our guys were running full speed. And for him to break down on a dime the way that they break down is very impressive."

If Ramsey plays, it will be his first game with Miami (5-2) since the team acquired him in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Rams. He had 88 tackles, four interceptions and two sacks for the Rams last season.

Coach Mike McDaniel said earlier in the week that he will let Ramsey's body dictate how much he plays, and whether he will need to be eased back into game action.

McDaniel noted that Ramsey is one of the most experienced players on Miami's defense, having played in the same system in Los Angeles that Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio runs.

"He's only interested in one version of Jalen Ramsey," McDaniel said. "And that's Jalen Ramsey, and we know him to be that because he's not going to shortchange the team and go play a game where he knew going into it that, 'Oh man, I might have to come out in the second quarter, or that I'm just going to be a non-convicted version of myself.'"

