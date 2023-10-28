'Little Scream' Halloween event brings fun, safety to families

It's the weekend before Halloween and some people are concerned with safety as they prepare to celebrate with friends and family.

"The first thing I saw when I walked in is ... the sheriff's department is here other law enforcement. Everything is very organized and clear, clear walking paths. I feel good," Christine Wilkinson-Martinez said. "Negativity is there, but tonight's for them."

She attended Lake Worth Beach's 15th annual "Little Scream" event at Bryant Park with her two children, her mother-in-law and a friend.

"Oh my gosh, it's like buzzing," Wilkinson-Martinez said. "I couldn't believe how many people are here."

The event had 50 cars participating in Trunk-or-Treat, as well as food, music and entertainment.

"How many people are we expecting this year, and how does it compare to other years?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked.

"We're expecting 3,000-4,000, and it's definitely increasing year on year," Ben Kerr, the public information officer for the city of Lake Worth Beach, said.

Kerr said that's a record turnout for the annual event.

"When it comes to having such a busy event, when it comes to security, how much of a priority was security?" asked Lopez.

"It is absolutely our first priority, and we work with our partners at (the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office), and they do a fantastic job at keeping people safe," answered Kerr.

They wouldn't disclose if there was increased security due to recent events but said the sheriff's office has been updating their safety strategies and tactics.

"The police presence is here, so we know that the city of Lake Worth is doing everything they can to keep the families safe here," Yvonne Belcher, who attended the event with her 7-year-old son, said.

She said she's been part of the Lake Worth Beach community for more than 20 years and "Little Scream" is an annual tradition for her family.

"It's important that we have safe places to take our children to make sure that they can enjoy safe environments where everybody can have a safe good time," Belcher said.

