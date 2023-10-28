Man sentenced to 30 years in death of customer at convenience store in 2020

The second suspect in the shooting death of a 36-year-old Palm Beach Gardens woman at a convenience store in Palm Beach Gardens in 2020 took a plea deal and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

On Thursday, 21-year-old Ezequiel Nunez agreed to the plea of a mandatory 20 years in prison of second-degree murder with a firearm and robbery with a firearm, and he was then sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Scott Suskauer to the concurrent terms.

Nunez, who was 18 at the time of shooting, was found guilty of the murder of Jacqueline Rae Barthelemy, 36, on Sept. 11, 2020.

Police responded to a report of a robbery with gunshots fired at the Chevron gas station at 12220 Alternate A1A at 10:58 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located Barthelemy, who was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach and later pronounced dead.

Jacqueline left behind a husband and two children. Her husband, Michael Cimbrec, said, "They shattered us by taking that for a little bit of money. Just senselessly for whatever reason — couldn't have let her go."

On June 21, Sania La Shay Williams Cox, 22, of Pompano Beach, was sentenced to the minimum 40 years in second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. Cox originally was charged with first-degree murder. Suskauer also ordered the terms to run concurrently.

They both originally were charged with first-degree murder.

Nunez was identified as the shooter who was attempting to commit a robbery.

Scripps Only Content 2023