Week 10 recap: St. Andrew's Scots clinch district championship

The St. Andrew's Scots can check one significant box in their 2023 football season. The Boca Raton team is now a district champion.

Scots running back Jackson Parke helped lead the way at home on Friday night against the Somerset Academy Canyons of Boynton Beach.

Parke started his big night with a 59-yard touchdown run. He would later add a 79-yard touchdown run in the second half. In all, Parke would tally more than 250 yards of offense and four touchdowns. The final score was 41-14.

Boca Raton hammered Lake Worth, 35-6, to improve to 6-3.

The Jupiter Warriors have also seen their fair share of success this fall. Jupiter took on a red-hot Palm Beach Gardens squad. The Gators came into this week fresh off an upset win over Palm Beach Central. However, Gardens could not stop the Warrior offense.

Palm Beach Central got back to their winning ways, crushing Wellington 43-3.

Jupiter doubled up Palm Beach Gardens 42-21. The Warriors are district champions in head coach Jason Kradman's second season.

There was one team that was able to claim a district championship without taking the football field this week. The King's Academy Lions are district champs after Inlet Grove forfeited their game on Friday.

King's Academy is back in action next week, visiting Benjamin.

-------------------------WEEK 10 SCOREBOARD------------------

Fort Pierce Westwood 27, Martin County 41

Boca Raton 35, Lake Worth 6

Palm Beach Central 43, Wellington 3

Forest Hill 18, John I Leonard 6

Port St. Lucie 8, Fort Pierce Westwood 41

Boynton Beach 27, American Heritage 21

Tradition Prep 22, Paxon School 61

Ed White 8, Benjamin 35

Park Vista 5, Santaluces 14

Atlantic 36, Glades Central 7

Somerset Canyons 14, St. Andrew's 41

Seminole Ridge 14, Dwyer 34

Jupiter Christian 48, NSU University 63

Jupiter 42, Palm Beach Gardens 20

Blanche Ely 7, West Boca 21

Gateway Charter 0, Oxbridge 42

Bayside 0, Jensen Beach 27

Palm Beach Christian 12, St. Edward's 14

Glades Day 0, Oasis 42

Coral Springs Charter 8, Sebastian River 34

