Clewiston, Inlet Grove seasons unclear as they await FHSAA investigation result

Questions still remain about the future of the Clewiston and Inlet Grove Community High School football programs after a fight broke out between the two teams.

In the meantime, games last weekend were canceled for both teams and Clewiston's homecoming game against Okeechobee on Thursday also is off.

The incident between both teams ended their game on Friday, Oct. 20 in Riviera Beach.

In the days after that game, the Hendry County Schools superintendent and Clewiston High School principal issued a joint statement explaining the Tigers’ varsity football program would be suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of an FHSAA investigation.

The week after the game between the two schools WPTV asked administrators at Inlet Grove High School if their team would be similarly suspended. Staff there declined the opportunity to go on camera but did say the case is under investigation.

Inlet Grove staff also confirmed that their game against the Kings Academy on Friday was forfeited.

Similarly Clewiston's game against Avon Park on Friday was forfeited as well. Looking ahead, Clewiston's head football, Andrew Powell, also confirmed in a statement the varsity team’s home game against Okeechobee High on Thursday would be canceled.

“Regardless of the outcome of the FHSAA investigation, which is still pending, I want my team, my school, and my community to know that the behavior exhibited by my team last week during and after the altercation, will not be condoned.”

Other homecoming festivities are still scheduled.

Inlet Grove’s football team is still scheduled to play Moore Haven on Thursday, with no word yet on if that game will be forfeit as well. Both games against Okeechobee and Moore Haven, are their final matchups of the regular football season.

WPTV has reached to Florida High School Athletic Association for information about the status and outlook of the investigation into both teams, we haven't heard back yet.

Scripps Only Content 2023