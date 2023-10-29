Driver who hit pedestrian, then fled sought

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Investigators are searching for the driver of a Fort Transit van involved in a crash that critically injured a man early Sunday near Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The vehicle is a white, 2015-2019 van that would have damage to the driver's side and mirror, according to PBSO.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Investigator Robert Stephan or Crime Stoppers at 561-688-3000.

PBSO responded to the crash at 2:03 a.m. Sunday.

The van was traveling southbound in the 3000 block South Military Trail, north of 10th Avenue North near Lake Worth Beach.

The pedestrian was improperly within the southbound lanes of Military Trail and in the path of vehicle, PBSO said in a crash report.

The left front/side impacted the pedestrian, who went onto the pavement.

The unknown driver fled the crash scene.

The unidentified pedestrian was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where he remains in critical condition, PBSO said.

