Food truck fire put out in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
West Palm Beach Fire Rescue put out a fire at a food truck Saturday afternoon, a spokesman said.

At 3:25 p.m., the agency responded to a fire at 3950 Georgia Ave.

The fire didn't spread to a building on the property called the Peach.

The fire is under investigation.

Brett Stock submitted images to WPTV.

West Palm Beach firerfighters put out fire at food truck.
Troy's Barbecue at The Peach in West Palm Beach closed in late July, The Palm Beach Post reported

Another Troy's Barbecue is in Boynton Beach.

