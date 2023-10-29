Food truck fire put out in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue put out a fire at a food truck Saturday afternoon, a spokesman said.

At 3:25 p.m., the agency responded to a fire at 3950 Georgia Ave.

The fire didn't spread to a building on the property called the Peach.

The fire is under investigation.

Brett Stock submitted images to WPTV.

Troy's Barbecue at The Peach in West Palm Beach closed in late July, The Palm Beach Post reported

Another Troy's Barbecue is in Boynton Beach.

