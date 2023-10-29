King tides cause low-lying flooding in coastal areas of Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Despite mostly sunny skies, parts of Palm Beach County dealt with flooding issues Saturday as king tides made waves along South Florida's coast.

Palm Beach County locals said they're used to it.

"I don't think it's so much bothersome," avid fisherman Matthew Ferency said. "I mean, if you're not from here, you don't know what to expect. Sure, it's going to be a concern."

Lake Worth Beach resident Jose Grodeo said it happens "pretty much" every year.

"These parking lots fill with water, way high, a lot more than they used to, also.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kate Wentzel said king tides are common this time of year.

"If you're right there at the inlet, you're right next to the water and we did have some exceptionally high tides last night, so therefore it resulted in some low-lying flooding," she explained.

A van drives through a flooded roadway caused by king tides, Oct. 28, 2023.
A van drives through a flooded roadway caused by king tides, Oct. 28, 2023.

Chris Stickney said he was fishing at Ocean Inlet Park in Boynton Beach on Friday evening when the tide rolled in.

"There was a lot of flooding in the parking lot, so some people had to wait for a few hours in their car," he said. "A foot and a half to 2 feet, easy."

Wentzel said there may be a repeat into Sunday morning.

"It often occurs at times of full moons and tonight we have the full hunter's moon, so there could be coastal flooding and we do have a statement in effect," she said.

