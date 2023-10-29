Man found dead from shooting near airport, businesses

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man was found dead from a shooting near businesses, including the site of a Halloween party, and west of Palm Beach County International Airport on Sunday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 7:10 am, deputies responded to a shooting at 177 Manchester Lane, which is near Military Trail and Southern Boulevard west of West Palm Beach, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release.

The identity of the victim is being withheld as his family has invoked Marsy’s Law, Barbera said.

Deputies learned that an altercation occurred in the parking lot resulting in a shooting.

WPTV had a crew on the scene.

The body was in an alley between the Art and Design District, known for events, including a Halloween party that night, and Maria Bonita restaurant.

Party goers told WPTV reporter John Barron they could hear several shots go off.

Scene of shooting in Palm Beach County.
Scene of shooting in Palm Beach County.

Investigators were seen talking with people in costumes near where the body was found.
 
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate this shooting/homicide further. No suspect information is known at this time.

PBSO urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at ** TIPS, 1-800-458-TIPS or remain ANONYMOUS by downloading its new app "PBSO"for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the "See Something" feature. Downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Some homeowners going bare on insurance coverage due to high premiums
Orange juice brands no longer making juice from 100% Florida-grown oranges
Agencies rescue 2 divers 3-4 miles off Jupiter Inlet
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs with the ball after scoring a touchdown...
Dolphins vs. Patriots Injury Report — Week 8
2 drivers dead, passenger injured in crash on U.S. 1 in Indian River County

Latest News

Tagovailoa throws for 3 TDs, Ramsey shines as Dolphins beat Patriots
Driver who hit pedestrian, then fled sought
4 men arrested in PBSO's Operation Hot Wheels in Greenacres
Cali Franklin, an honorary PBSO deputy, dies of brain cancer at age 6
State releasing weekly COVID-19 data after lawsuit settlement