Man found dead from shooting near airport, businesses

A man was found dead from a shooting near businesses, including the site of a Halloween party, and west of Palm Beach County International Airport on Sunday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 7:10 am, deputies responded to a shooting at 177 Manchester Lane, which is near Military Trail and Southern Boulevard west of West Palm Beach, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release.

The identity of the victim is being withheld as his family has invoked Marsy’s Law, Barbera said.

Deputies learned that an altercation occurred in the parking lot resulting in a shooting.

The body was in an alley between the Art and Design District, known for events, including a Halloween party that night, and Maria Bonita restaurant.

Party goers told WPTV reporter John Barron they could hear several shots go off.

Investigators were seen talking with people in costumes near where the body was found.



Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate this shooting/homicide further. No suspect information is known at this time.

PBSO urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at ** TIPS, 1-800-458-TIPS or remain ANONYMOUS by downloading its new app "PBSO"for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the "See Something" feature. Downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com



