FDA: Fruit puree pouches recalled due to elevated lead levels

The WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally at several retailers. The...
The WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally at several retailers. The FDA says they may contain extremely high concentrations of lead.(Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning parents not to buy a brand of fruit puree pouches because they may contain extremely high concentrations of lead.

The WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally at several retailers, including Sam’s Club, Amazon and Dollar Tree.

The FDA warning comes after an investigation found they may be to blame for elevated blood lead levels in some children in North Carolina.

Anyone who believes their child may have eaten the WanaBana pouches is encouraged to contact their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test, the FDA says.

WanaBana agreed to voluntarily recall the pouches. The recall includes all lot codes and expiration dates.

Lead is toxic to humans, according to the FDA. Exposure to the substance in children is often difficult to see, as most have no obvious immediate symptoms. Short term exposure could lead to headaches, abdominal pain, vomiting and anemia.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

State releasing weekly COVID-19 data after lawsuit settlement
Fire rescue personnel battle warehouse building fire west of Boca Raton
Orange juice brands no longer making juice from 100% Florida-grown oranges
Cali Franklin, an honorary PBSO deputy, dies of brain cancer at age 6
Man found dead from shooting near airport, businesses

Latest News

People in Khan Younis, Gaza, look through rubble and destroyed buildings on Sunday, October 29,...
Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals
Palm Beach Central assistant principal fights to have criminal charge dismissed
Police said at least 15 people were injured in a shooting at a Halloween party. (WLS, Network...
Argument led to shooting at Chicago party that left 15 injured, witness says
U.S. officials are concerned that the Israel-Hamas war could expand. (CNN, IDF, NSA,...
US officials: 'Elevated risk' of Israel-Hamas war spreading