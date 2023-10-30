Girl, 9, killed in tragic 'obstacle course strap' incident

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 9-year-old girl in Palm Beach County over the weekend, according to detectives.

The incident occurred Sunday inside the Smith Farm gated community located along Hagen Ranch and Hypoluxo roads in western Lake Worth.

The child, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Delray Beach Medical Center after the accident but was pronounced dead.

The girl's family told the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that she and several friends were playing on an obstacle course strap attached between two large palm trees. That's when one of the trees fell and landed on top of her. The tree also hit a boy who was playing with her.

It's unclear if the boy was hurt by the tree.

PBSO is investigating and they believe there was no criminal intent, spokeswoman Teri Barbera told WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia.

The two trees appeared to be healthy and stable but there was some rotting inside not visible.

Coral Reef Elementary School, which is next to the neighborhood, sent out a notice to parents Monday about a student's death over the weekend in an "off-campus incident."

The school said grief counselors are available to talk to any students who are struggling with the news of a classmate's sudden death.

Below is the transcript of a phone call sent to parents of students who attend Coral Reef Elementary School:

"Coral Reef Elementary School Parents and Guardians,



This is Principal Bohne. It is with great sadness that I inform you one of our students tragically passed away following an off-campus incident this weekend.



For confidentiality reasons and out of respect for the family's privacy, I am not releasing the name of the student at this time.



I have been in contact with the student's family, and have offered comfort and sincere condolences on behalf of our school and District.



Grief counselors will be made available for our students and staff to ensure they have the emotional support they may need to help them through this tragedy.



Please monitor your students' behavior for any signs of distress related to this. Please do not hesitate to send any students to a counselor for help.



At Coral Reef Elementary, we are a family who grieves our losses together."

