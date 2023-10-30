Jewish groups in Palm Beach County helping those suffering in Holy Land

Support and supplies continue to depart South Florida for Israel as the war with Hamas continues.

Some local residents have returned from the region and are sharing their stories.

Rabbi Ruvi New of the Boca Beach Chabad described to WPTV his recent visit to Israel.

"It was humbling just to be a part of this mission," New said.

New and 27 other rabbis from throughout the country just returned home from the Holy Land.

"The range of emotions of what we witnessed, what we touched, what we experienced, I would say it's a country that's both severely traumatized and galvanized at the same time," New said.

He said they went as ambassadors from their respective communities to a region torn by conflict.

Israelis evacuate a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

The group also brought with them supplies to aid those affected by the crisis.

"Look, there's 400,000 soldiers called up right now, many of them are reserves," New said. "The army is simply in short supply. So, I had direct intel from my son-in-law as to what his unit needed."

Tactical pants, knee pads to shirts are in high demand.

While New and his group just returned from Israel, Summer Faerman of B'nai Torah was busy Monday with others packing more goods to send overseas.

Summer Faerman's B'nai Torah congregation continues to gather items to send to Israel.

"Packing duffel bags going specifically with a lone soldier's family who's going to Israel to drop off supplies to their daughter's unit as well as drop off supplies for our congregants," Faerman said.

She said since the war began her congregation has sent nearly a hundred duffel bags.

"We've helped out thousands of different soldiers," Faerman said. "We've had 85 bags go out to different units."

New said while in Israel his group saw pain and indescribable loss.

"But by the same token, we encountered such resilience, such faith, such resolve," he said.

