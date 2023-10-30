Man seen sucker punching strangers at parks in video

A 19-year-old man caught on video sucker punching random people at local parks said he regrets his actions.
HOUSTON (KHOU) – A 19-year-old man in Texas who was caught on video sucker-punching random people at local parks has been found.

Alford Lewis said he regrets his actions and that he made a mistake.

KHOU reports Lewis was found not far from Wortham Park in Houston, one of the locations where he has been accused of punching strangers.

“You know, I just made a mistake, and everybody makes mistakes,” he said.

The video of one of the attacks was first shared on the Nextdoor app. In the video, a man can be seen being struck in the head from behind before he turns around in shock.

“I know from the video all you see is the bad part about it, but what people didn’t see was that I shook his hand after and I had gave the man a hug,” Lewis said.

KHOU said they were not able to verify this scene took place.

Lewis also said another man seen in the video getting punched and grabbed later left on good terms with the teen, which is also something that has not been confirmed.

“I really didn’t expect for it to go so left, you know?” Lewis said.

Lewis said the harsh reaction to the video will make him rethink his behavior. He said he hopes it will also act as a lesson for others.

“Before you go out and you do anything you feel is bad, or that could look bad, make sure like people know or just don’t do it at all,” he said.

Authorities are investigating the video.

The man seen getting punched may have to file charges for things to proceed.

