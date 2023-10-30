Motorcycle collides with truck, hits parked car, damages home; rider dies

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 34-year-old Pahokee man died in a motorcycle crash early Monday that hit a fire hydrant, parked car and a home, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash was reported at 5:15 a.m. at 1337 Belle Glade Road (U.S. Highway 441).

Kevious Leroddrick Rolle was driving his Honda CBR Honda motorcycle at a high rate of speed, approaching the back of a 2002 Ford F150 pickup driven by a 60-year-old Pahokee man, according to the crash report.

Rolle did not maintain control of the motorcycle and it collided with the back of the truck, PBSO said.

The rider was flung from his motorcycle and hit power poles before landing on the shoulder of the road.

The motorcycle continued on the roadway and hit a fire hydrant and then the rear of a parked 2015 Toyota SUV, which had been on private property.

The motorcycle then overturned over the Toyota and hit a home on Belle Glade Road with debris hitting the property, including windows.

Roll was pronounced dead at the scene

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

State releasing weekly COVID-19 data after lawsuit settlement
Fire rescue personnel battle warehouse building fire west of Boca Raton
Cali Franklin, honorary PBSO deputy, dies of brain cancer at age 6
Orange juice brands no longer making juice from 100% Florida-grown oranges
Man found dead from shooting near airport, businesses

Latest News

Non-profit buying lands on the Treasure Coast to protect resources
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) scores a 2-point conversion with 25 seconds left...
FSU-Miami among protected rivals under new ACC scheduling format
Chicago developer purchases Juno Beach's Plaza La Mar for $27 million
Girl, 9, killed in tragic 'obstacle course trap' incident