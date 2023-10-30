Multiple agencies conducting drill on Intracoastal Waterway

Multiple agencies are taking part in large-scale training drill this week along the Intracoastal Waterway, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue

The drill is occurring at Currie Park, located at 2400 N. Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach, Oct. 30-Nov. 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the drill will simulate an open-water incident.

"If it's in Palm Beach County, we want to take care of it, and we work with our other agencies," Palm Beach County Fire Rescue spokesman Capt. Thomas Reyes said. "There's a lot of coastline. There's a lot of lakes, canals, ocean, Intracoastal, and open water incidences happen quite a bit around here."

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue spokesman Capt. Thomas Reyes discusses a drill taking place this week along the Intracoastal Waterway in West Palm Beach.

Marine units including boats, jet skis and helicopters flying low to the water are to be expected to be operating in and over the Intracoastal Waterway. Officials said personnel will be deployed into the water, along with simulated victims during the drills.

Reyes said they have had five water rescue incidents in the last week.

Currie Park and the Currie Park boat ramp will remain open to the public. For those who use the boat ramp, additional time may be needed to launch and recover vessels.

The area north of the boat ramp and the northernmost boat ramp will have limited access, fire rescue officials said.

The eastern shoreline of Currie Park between Picadilly Street and 23rd Street will also have limited access during these drills.

Below are the agencies taking part in the drill:

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue

Delray Beach Fire Rescue

Town of Palm Beach Fire Rescue

West Palm Beach Fire Department

Tequesta Fire Rescue

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue

Boca Raton Fire Rescue

Martin County Fire Rescue

U.S. Coast Guard

