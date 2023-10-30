Palm Beach County deputy dies during hunting trip in north Florida

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy died Saturday while on a hunting trip in north Florida.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was found dead "from an apparent medical emergency."

Investigators with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to search for the deputy Saturday night after the deputy's wife was unable to contact him.

Authorities were able to narrow down the deputy's location based on cellphone data and a hunting stand believed to belong to the deputy. His truck was also discovered near a lookout tower.

Deputies and FWC officers searched that area and later located the deputy's body.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, there were no signs of foul play.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this deputy's family and co-workers," Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter said. "I am proud of our deputies for partnering with other agencies and utilizing the resources available to them. They did not hesitate to exhaust every measure to find this individual so quickly and bring this family some closure."

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was expected to provide further information Monday.

