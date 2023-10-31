Alligator captured swimming near shore in Broward County

By Scott Sutton
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An unusual sight on a South Florida beach sent swimmers looking for dry land Monday.

Aerial video recorded above Hillsboro Beach in Broward County showed an alligator swimming near the shoreline.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the scene to wrangle the reptile, which was estimated to be about 6 feet long.

Aerial video showed officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission taking...
Aerial video showed officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission taking an alligator caught on Hillsboro Beach to the Everglades where it was released on Oct. 30, 2023.

Once the officers caught the alligator, NBC Miami reported that the reptile was taken to the Everglades and released.

The FWC said alligators can swim in and tolerate salt water for a short period of time, but it's not their preferred habitat. They are common in freshwater lakes, slow-moving rivers, brackish water and their associated wetlands.

Wildlife experts said when alligators are spotted in the ocean, it's often because they took a wayward turn somewhere.

Alligators seen swimming in the Atlantic Ocean seem to happen a few times a year in South Florida.

A 12-foot alligator was seen in the surf walking along Delray Beach last October.

Also, an 8- to 10-foot alligator was seen swimming in the surf just north of the Jupiter Inlet last December.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Cali Franklin, honorary PBSO deputy, dies of brain cancer at age 6
State releasing weekly COVID-19 data after lawsuit settlement
Multiple agencies conducting drill on Intracoastal Waterway
Fire rescue personnel battle warehouse building fire west of Boca Raton
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates

Latest News

Driver who fled crash involving pedestrian near Lake Worth Beach arrested
PopStroke sets opening date for Delray Beach location
Disney warns that if DeSantis wins lawsuit, others will be punished
Warmer and humid Halloween. Afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with a light breeze.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 31, 2023