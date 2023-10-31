Family of electrocuted man at Harbourside Place seeks videos release injunction

The family of the man electrocuted in the fountains at Harbourside Place is trying to stop the release of any video of the incident.

Attorney Scott Smith represents the family of Nate Davenport, the 45-year-old man who died when trying to rescue his son on Oct. 22.

Smith filed paperwork asking a judge to prevent the city of Jupiter and its police department from releasing surveillance video, bodycam video or still pictures of the incident and the rescue efforts.

Smith told WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman on Monday he is asking for the injunction to protect the victim's wife and four children.

Jupiter police haven't yet released their report of the incident.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescued responded to what initially was thought to be a possible drowning.

Scripps Only Content 2023