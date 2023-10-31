Family of electrocuted man seeks to stop release of video, photos

Attorney says injunction to protect Nate Davenport’s family
By Allen Cone
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
The family of the man electrocuted in the fountains at Harbourside Place is trying to stop the release of any video or photos of the incident.

Attorney Scott Smith represents the family of Nate Davenport, the 45-year-old man who died while trying to rescue his son on Oct. 22.

Smith filed paperwork asking a judge to prevent the city of Jupiter and its police department from releasing surveillance video, body-camera video or photographs of the incident and the rescue efforts.

Smith told WPTV on Monday he is asking for an injunction to protect the victim's wife and four children.

Jupiter police haven't yet released its report of the incident.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to what initially was thought to be a possible drowning.

