FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 31, 2023

Warmer and humid Halloween. Afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with a light breeze.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Warmer and humid Halloween. Afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with a light breeze.

Trick-or-treating is looking not so spooky since it will be rain-free. But we’ll be dealing with mugginess and warm temperatures this evening in the low 80s.

Better boating conditions today, but not lasting. Whipping winds for Wednesday. A gale watch is in effect for Atlantic waters all along the east coast of Florida.

Wednesday’s winds will gust up to 40 mph out of the north. A chance for spotty showers is in the works for both Tuesday and Wednesday, but mainly coastal and offshore.

The cold front passes Wednesday afternoon, and by Wednesday, night the air will feel cooler with windy conditions.

Waking up to the 60s and possibly upper 50s for inland spots Thursday morning, then highs in the upper 70s or near 80 degrees.

Windy Friday and for the start of weekend. Highs warm back to the mid 80s Sunday afternoon.

A friendly reminder that Daylight Saving Time comes to an end with fallback on Sunday at 2 a.m. Set your clocks back one hour when you go to bed Saturday night.

In the tropics, a disturbance in the eastern Caribbean Sea tracks westward toward Central America. Development is more likely, and it could become a depression by late week.

Warmer and humid Halloween. Afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with a light breeze.
