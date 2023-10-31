Incident report outlines chaos after electrocution at Harbourside

Police released new details Tuesday related to the electric shock of a man at Harbourside Place fountain in Jupiter that killed a man and injured four children earlier this month.

The incident occurred Oct. 22 at about 3:30 p.m., killing Nate Davenport, a 45-year-old father.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after the incident and began giving CPR to Davenport.

They said he did not appear to be breathing or have a pulse.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel arrived at the scene to take over CPR.

Witnesses told police they heard screaming and yelling, and saw Davenport pull an unresponsive child out of the fountain, by the stage, before he himself became unresponsive, and was pulled out of the fountain by his friend.

The witness said they were having lunch around the corner when they heard children screaming over by the stage`s water fountain.

They then saw Davenport in the fountain and attempted to pull him out of the fountain before getting shocked themselves.

One of the witnesses found the emergency power shut off, and was able to turn the power off to the fountain, while they pulled the unresponsive Davenport out of the fountain.

Two days after the fatal incident, a woman contacted Jupiter police stating that on July 10 she and a group of about 15 people were at the fountains and were shocked, according to an incident report.

The woman said when she sat down on the wall where the fountains are located and put her hand in the water, she was immediately shocked by the water. The woman said she described the feeling as an intense tingling up her whole arm, which stated lasted a couple of minutes after she removed her hand from the water.

She said knew something was wrong, so she began telling the group of people she was with. Several of those individuals also touched the water to see what was going on, and they also got shocked. The woman advised they were also shocked by the water coming up from the splash pad as well as the coverings around the holes where the water comes from.

She said it was a stinging vibration on her feet and legs, but was not as strong or powerful as the feeling was when she put her hand in the fountain water. Fleck advised after this occurred, her friends located a Harbourside employee, but the employee was dismissive about the situation.

Police said the woman was able to provide pictures taken from July 10, as well as screenshots showing the date they were taken. Investigators said the photographs show a wire sticking out of the water.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

