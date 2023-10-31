Man rescued by helicopter after plane crashes in Everglades

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man was rescued Tuesday by a helicopter in southwest Broward County after his small plane crashed in the Everglades.

The aircraft went down near Krome Avenue in the area of Mack's Fish Camp, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

Citing the FAA, NBC Miami reported that the single-engine Cessna 172M crashed at about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, but the Broward Sheriff's Office said they didn't receive reports about an aircraft down until about 10 a.m.

Aerial video showed the man, who suffered a leg injury, sitting on the wing of the partially submerged plane as he waited for help to arrive.

The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said their airboats helped locate the man. A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter team then arrived and hoisted the man to safety, taking him to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

It's unclear how the plane crashed.

No other details were immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Cali Franklin, honorary PBSO deputy, dies of brain cancer at age 6
State releasing weekly COVID-19 data after lawsuit settlement
Multiple agencies conducting drill on Intracoastal Waterway
Fire rescue personnel battle warehouse building fire west of Boca Raton
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates

Latest News

Some Florida residents told WFLX they are not looking back as they head north on Interstate 95...
More Floridians moving out of state
The attorney for an assistant principal at Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington fought...
PBC high school assistant principal fights charges
No official plans have been announced, but in a press release, Bucksbaum Properties plans to...
Concerns over developing Plaza la Mer in Juno Beach
West Palm Beach City Council members on Monday night gave the green light to an innovative...
Affordable housing developmental proposal in West Palm Beach